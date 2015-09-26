"I think, in a way, for all of us who play Doctor Who, that's what happens," Capaldi told Skinner and the 1,000 strong audience at the festival Main Stage.

"We've been doing this all the time and we have this wonderful golden period where we're allowed to do it for real in the Tardis with real monsters and great stories and Daleks and everything."

Capaldi, well known as a long time fan of the series, was joined on stage for the session by creative boss Steven Moffat and executive producer Brian Minchin for an animated chat with former guest-star Skinner.

The trio wrapped up a day of Doctor Who festivities that also included a session with NuWho's first showrunner, Russell T Davies and a fascinating discussion about The Scientific Secrets of Doctor Who with experts Simon Guerrier and Dr Marek Kukula.

Doctor Who series 9 continues on BBC1 on Saturday nights at 7:45pm