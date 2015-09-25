And when session chair Frank Skinner suggested that Capaldi, an established presence in the acting world before his first trip in the Tardis, probably didn't have to fear being labelled The Doctor forever, the actor had a rather interesting reply.

"I don't mind being typecast as Doctor Who," Capaldi stated. "I mean what's wrong with that? It's great, you know, if that's the stigma that's attached to how lucky you are."

Capaldi, who dashed directly from Cardiff to Hampton Court Green for the session, was joined on the Radio Times Festival Main Stage by Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat and executive producer Brian Minchin.

Moffat will return to the Main Stage on Sunday for the Women of Sherlock session.

Doctor Who series 9 continues on BBC1 Saturday at 7:45pm