The pair also worked together back in 2001 on comedy spoof Hotel! (which featured Capaldi in drag) and Hawes says her former co-star helped her relax despite the “nerve-wracking” effect of filming Doctor Who.

“We were in a terrible thing together years ago but a really, good fun thing,” said Hawes. "So I knew him, and Douglas McKinnon who directed the first three episodes of Line of Duty was directing [my Doctor Who episode], so I felt very relaxed about that."

“But he’s just brilliant. Peter Capaldi is just fabulous – I think everyone’s going to love him.”

More like this

Hawes admitted that even the presence of some familiar faces didn't stop her feeling the weight of responsibility while shooting the episode.

“It was quite nerve-wracking going on such a big show,” she told The Independent at last night's Freesat Free TV Awards. "It feels like a big show because it is so well known and people love it so much, there’s a big old Who fanbase out there, so you’ve got all that pressure.

"I hope people enjoy my episode – it’s really good fun.”

Hawes's villain is described as “a powerful out of this world character with a dark secret” and will come face to face with the Doctor and his companion Clara when they arrive on a "strange and puzzling planet".

Meanwhile, if you're wondering about that spoof Hawes and Capaldi did together – which also features eighth Doctor Paul McGann – take a look here...

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 in August.