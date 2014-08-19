5.

It all started with the Doctor reminding everyone via his new-found love of blackboards that there were five days to go until he's back on our screens.

4.

The countdown then reached 4, and the Doctor starred in a 3-second blink-and-you'll-miss-it teaser suggesting that he might need to give the Tardis a bit of a tidy.

3.

On the third day, the Doctor tried to keep the Tardis under control…

2.

So close yet so far… The Doctor whipped out his psychic paper to remind us that there was only two days to go. Well, that's what it said for us, at least.

1.

It's Doctor Who eve! It's like Christmas eve, but better. And as such, there's a new teaser to get excited by: the Doctor, once again, using his Tardis' handy array of billowing paper to remind us that there's just one day to go…

0.

We've finally made it! The countdown has reached zero, and we all know what that means: it's Doctor Who day! The Doctor himself is excited too, of course, and has decided to break all of our screens to prove it.

It's only a matter of hours now. Sit back, relax and take a deep breath...