At school he was mocked and called “Moon Man”, thanks to his fascination with the Apollo landings.

“I spent my entire life writing letters to Nasa who sent pictures to me," says Capaldi in the new issue of Radio Times.

"I was a geek before the word was invented.”

These days, thanks to the Doctor, he's just as likely to be called a sex symbol. So how does he feel about the turnaround?

“Unbelievable," says Capaldi. "When you’re famous, people say things about you. I’m the same person I was when I wasn’t a sex symbol."

He has his own opinion of who the real sex symbol is, though.

"It’s slightly different," he says. "Because people think they’re meeting Doctor Who, an icon, and not me...”

