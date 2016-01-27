Since RadioTimes.com revealed that Steven Moffat will be stepping down as Doctor Who showrunner, fans have been clamouring to know what the Doctor himself makes of this regime change.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the Radio Times Covers Party, Peter Capaldi said it would be "very exciting" to see what Moffat's replacement, Broadchurch writer Chris Chibnall, does with the show.

"I think Chris is a wonderful writer, so that’s the exciting thing about Doctor Who — I don’t really know what he’s going to do with it. It’s going to be different and he’ll take it in a direction that is his… and that’ll be very exciting.

"That’s the lovely thing about Doctor Who, it keeps changing. Steven's been fabulous but it will be very exciting to see what Chris does."

And whichever new direction the series does go in, Capaldi says that playing the Time Lord will always keep him on his toes.

"It's always a challenge. I don't take it lightly, it's always hard trying to figure out how to do it. But that's a delightful challenge."

