"I think Chris is a wonderful writer, so that’s the exciting thing about Doctor Who — I don’t really know what he’s going to do with it. It’s going to be different and he’ll take it in a direction that is his… and that’ll be very exciting.

"That’s the lovely thing about Doctor Who, it keeps changing. Steven's been fabulous but it will be very exciting to see what Chris does."

And whichever new direction the series does go in, Capaldi says that playing the Time Lord will always keep him on his toes.

"It's always a challenge. I don't take it lightly, it's always hard trying to figure out how to do it. But that's a delightful challenge."