Peter Capaldi and the Doctor Who cast just couldn't stop taking photos during filming
Capaldi, Maisie Williams, Rufus Hound and co were all snap-happy on the set of series nine...
We know Peter Capaldi is multi-talented. He's an actor, a musician, an artist, an Oscar-winning director – and it turns out he even enjoys a bit of photography in his downtime.
In fact, it seems like a lot of the cast of Doctor Who couldn't stop taking and sharing snaps during filming on series nine...
Here's Capaldi in Clara's diner during finale Heaven Sent, getting a shot of Jenna Coleman and director Rachel Talalay in conference...
And here he is actually filming on the set of The Magician's Apprentice/The Witch's Familiar...
It's not just Capaldi, though. Maisie Williams couldn't resist snapping the Doctor between takes...
More like this
So of course Rufus Hound had to get one of her...
Joivan Wade posted this photo asking fans to guess what the picture Peter Capaldi was showing them was...
We're still waiting to find out...