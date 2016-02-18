Here's Capaldi in Clara's diner during finale Heaven Sent, getting a shot of Jenna Coleman and director Rachel Talalay in conference...

And here he is actually filming on the set of The Magician's Apprentice/The Witch's Familiar...

It's not just Capaldi, though. Maisie Williams couldn't resist snapping the Doctor between takes...

More like this

So of course Rufus Hound had to get one of her...

Joivan Wade posted this photo asking fans to guess what the picture Peter Capaldi was showing them was...

Advertisement

We're still waiting to find out...