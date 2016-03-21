The day saw a total of 492 Doctor Who doppelgängers gathering in the same time and space, with cosplayers dressed as everything from the TARDIS to the Time Lord himself, as well as a menagerie of monsters including Daleks, Oods and Weeping Angels.

The Sibylline Sisterhood, from 2008's The Fires of Pompeii, were also there to keep their eye on the record attempt:

Capaldi and executive producer Brian Minchin were in Mexico to celebrate the premiere of Doctor Who season nine on NBC’s Syfy channel, and visited the convention to lend their support to the epic record attempt.

Doctor Who is no stranger to Guinness World Records. It is officially recognised as the planet's Longest-Running Science Fiction TV Series, while a new book, Guinness World Records 2016 Blockbusters!, boasts a whole section dedicated to the show and its fans.

Featured record-breakers include Largest Collection of Doctor Who Memorabilia (2,021 items belonging to Ian O’Brien from Manchester), Most Expensive Dalek (£36,000 paid for an original 1970s prop) and Most Popular Doctor Who Story (Fifth Doctor adventure The Caves of Androzani, which has an IMDB rating of 9.3 out of 10).

The coveted prize for Largest Dalek Sculpture, meanwhile, was awarded to British firm Snugburys Ice Cream, who spent 700 hours constructing a 35-ft, six-tonne replica of the Doctor’s mortal enemy out of straw and steel. (Hands up who would have preferred them to make it out of ice cream?)

A hearty well done to all. Although we can’t be the only ones to have noticed that, if Peter Capaldi had brought along a certain red-lined jacket, the weekend’s total could have been boosted to 493...