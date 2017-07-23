The series 10 series finale saw Bill seemingly have a happy ending, after transforming from her Cyberman-form and joining alien entity Heather on new adventures. In the trailer for the Christmas special, however, Bill is seen to be reunited with the Doctor, giving him a big lovely hug.

"It's been such an amazing journey. It's such an incredible show and it's so well loved," Mackie said at the panel. She did add, however, that she would ‘never say never’ to a future appearance.

Well, in Doctor Who, is it ever truly goodbye?