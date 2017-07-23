Pearl Mackie confirms that she will not return to Doctor Who beyond the Christmas special
Bill Potts will not be joining the Thirteenth Doctor, Jodie Whittaker
Pearl Mackie has confirmed that Bill’s final Doctor Who episode will be this year’s Christmas special, Twice Upon a Time.
Speaking at San Diego Comic Con’s Doctor Who panel, Mackie said that her character Bill would not be staying on beyond the Christmas special, which means she will not be joining Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor in series 11. The news means that Bill, a huge hit with Doctor Who fans, will only have served one full series on the show.
The series 10 series finale saw Bill seemingly have a happy ending, after transforming from her Cyberman-form and joining alien entity Heather on new adventures. In the trailer for the Christmas special, however, Bill is seen to be reunited with the Doctor, giving him a big lovely hug.
"It's been such an amazing journey. It's such an incredible show and it's so well loved," Mackie said at the panel. She did add, however, that she would ‘never say never’ to a future appearance.
Well, in Doctor Who, is it ever truly goodbye?