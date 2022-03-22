“I’m frustrated by the whole journey,” Gunn told RadioTimes.com . “Listen, I have a lot of fans in the UK. DC has a lot of fans in the UK. And plus, I have a lot of cousins in Ireland, so they haven’t been able to see the show.

The Suicide Squad’s superhero spin-off Peacemaker has finally arrived in the UK on Sky and NOW more than two months after its first episode screened in America – but if creator James Gunn had his way, it would have come a lot sooner.

“I’ve been fighting... I’ve really, really wanted Peacemaker to be there since the beginning. I had hoped it was going to air simultaneous to when it was airing in the United States. That unfortunately didn’t work out, and it’s nobody’s real fault. There’s a bunch of legal weirdness with all this stuff.

“But I’m just really happy that at least it’s there right now.”

And there may be more good news – when asked, Gunn promised that the already-confirmed season 2 of Peacemaker would be available to fans in the UK at the same time as its US airing.

“Everywhere, every household,” he confirmed.

The level of interest in exactly how and when Peacemaker airs is a credit to the success of the show, a spin-off from Gunn’s 2021 movie The Suicide Squad starring John Cena as the titular villain/vigilante.

Since launching on HBO Max in January, Peacemaker has become the platform’s most popular show, and one of the biggest new streaming dramas on TV. Suffice to say, it came as a surprise to Gunn too.

John Cena in DC's Peacemaker HBO Max

“I’m totally blown away. Blown away,” he said. “Because to me, I just wrote this thing during COVID that was the most creatively free I’ve been since I was a child, if not ever. And then people have really grasped onto it.

“That’s an incredibly moving thing as a creator, to see that happening.”

Fans on both sides of the pond may have to wait a while to see the second season of Peacemaker – for now, Gunn is busy on Guardians of the Galaxy projects for Marvel, and is also working on another spin-off from The Suicide Squad – but at least when it does arrive, UK fans can be assured they won’t be left out in the cold. Peace at last.

Peacemaker is now streaming on Sky and NOW, and airs weekly episodes on Tuesdays on Sky Max. For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.

