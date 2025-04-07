The acclaimed series saw the anti-hero come to terms with his dark past, and begin to understand that perhaps his willingness to kill as many men, women and children as is necessary in the name of peace wasn't so peaceful after all.

Season 2 is likely to put his newfound understanding of empathy to the test, however, and Gunn took to X to announce when it will land.

"Counting the days until Peace on Earth. I just finished the DI & Mix on the Season Premiere yesterday and wow it’s one of my favorite things ever," he wrote, before confirming the season would drop on HBO Max in the US on Thursday 21st August 2025.

Gunn also shared a snippet of footage from the upcoming season, including of Danielle Brooks's Leota Adebayo reminding him that he's a superhero now, and of Jennifer Holland's Agent Emilia Harcourt about to kick some ass.

As for the UK, no date has been confirmed yet but the season is likely to air on Sky Max and NOW, just like season 1 did.

A full trailer is likely to follow in the coming weeks.

Peacemaker season 2 will drop on HBO Max on Thursday 21st August 2025. In the UK, it will likely be available on NOW and Sky, where season 1 can be viewed.

