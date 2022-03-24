With that in mind, it’s no surprise that season 2 has already been commissioned – and when we caught up with Gunn, he was happy to give us a few hints about where the story of gun-toting vigilante Peacemaker (John Cena) and his friends could go next, noting that he had “tonnes” of ideas for what's coming up.

New The Suicide Squad spin-off Peacemaker has been a big hit, breaking records for streaming home HBO Max earlier this year and now attracting plaudits on its debut on UK screens (via Sky and NOW).

“I think that we see where [season 1] ends up. We see where Peacemaker is,” Gunn told RadioTimes.com.

“And I think it’s a whole other level of emotional difficulty that we’re getting into with him. I’m excited to explore that.”

Gunn said that he was also keen to delve deeper into the supporting cast, specifically characters played by Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee and Freddie Stroma, who worked with Peacemaker across the series.

“I’m excited to explore all of our other primary characters – you know, Adebayo and Harcourt and Economos and Vigilante,” Gunn said. “They are all as important characters to Peacemaker as Peacemaker is.

“So really getting to know all of them, and seeing where they’re coming from – we just have so many fun things in store for the audience, with who they are, and, you know, where they are. There’s a lot of secrets to come.”

Still, fans might have to wait a while before they find out what those secrets are. Gunn also told us that Peacemaker season 2 wasn’t his main priority at the moment, with work continuing on Guardians of the Galaxy productions for Marvel (including the now-filming Guardians Holiday special), alongside another secret project that has been taking up his time.

“There’s something that will probably be coming before Peacemaker, and I’ve put more work into that than I have into season 2 of Peacemaker,” Gunn teased. “Evil smile, evil smile.”

Rumours have swirled for a while that Gunn has another The Suicide Squad spin-off in the works, so could this be the “something” he’s put so much work into? It’s certainly possible – and from the sounds of it, fans could be getting to see it sooner than they expected.

