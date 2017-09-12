The results were – as Heughan’s Jamie might say – “totes” hilarious.

Sporting a leather jacket and some traditional highland garb, Jamie seemed to be ever so slightly struggling with life in Claire’s modern world. Meanwhile, Claire confessed that his declarations of love and lust could sometimes be a bit overwhelming.

But in the end it did seem as though the session ultimately achieved its goal of bringing the beloved time-travelling lovers much closer together...

New episodes of Outlander season 3 are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in the UK every Monday