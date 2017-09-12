Jamie and Claire head to couples therapy in hilarious new Outlander video
The lovers need some help reconnecting after a long time apart
Claire and Jamie Fraser are set for a massive Outlander reunion later this year, but if their latest couples’ therapy session is anything to go by it won’t be plain sailing.
Stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe sat down with MTV’s Josh Horowitz to imagine how the duo might fare in a modern day couples’ counselling session. They confessed that they might need some assistance “reconnecting after a long time apart” before airing their grievances.
The results were – as Heughan’s Jamie might say – “totes” hilarious.
Sporting a leather jacket and some traditional highland garb, Jamie seemed to be ever so slightly struggling with life in Claire’s modern world. Meanwhile, Claire confessed that his declarations of love and lust could sometimes be a bit overwhelming.
But in the end it did seem as though the session ultimately achieved its goal of bringing the beloved time-travelling lovers much closer together...
