She crosses paths with Lucy (Krysten Ritter), a woman suffering amnesia following a mysterious procedure, and attempts to help her piece things together.

If you've made short work of the first season of Orphan Black: Echoes and are now craving a second season, read on for everything we know so far about the future of the series.

Will there be an Orphan Black: Echoes season 2?

Krysten Ritter as Lucy, Amanda Fix as Jules, Jonathan Whittaker as Craig in Orphan Black: Echoes. Sophie Giraud/AMC

It is yet to be confirmed whether Orphan Black: Echoes will get a second season, but creator Anna Fishko (The Society) is very keen to make more – revealing that Lucy's long-term story arc is "mapped out".

In an interview with SFX Magazine, she said: "We're starting to get all of the pieces in place to start moving forward. I was very lucky to work with a lot of really lovely people on this show and it would be such a pleasure to come back together."

However, this doesn't necessarily mean that there will be an Orphan Black: Echoes season 2, as that will rest to some extent on how many people actually watch.

The show has (arguably) suffered from an unusual staggered release, which began in Australia and New Zealand back in November 2023, before the UK launch in May 2024 and, finally, hitting the US the following month.

Only once it has premiered in all major territories will AMC have a full picture of its performance, so we wouldn't expect to hear word on renewal or cancellation until much later this year.

When could a potential Orphan Black: Echoes season 2 be released?

Krysten Ritter as Lucy, Amanda Fix as Jules in Orphan Black: Echoes. Sophie Giraud/AMC

If Orphan Black: Echoes were to be renewed for a second season, the show could potentially follow the same annual production cycle as the original series.

That show, which gave She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany her breakout role, ran like clockwork, premiering in April and concluding in June of each year for most of its run.

Hopefully, Echoes could manage a similar timeline and be back on our screens by summer 2025, if it gets the green light.

Who could star in a potential Orphan Black: Echoes season 2?

If Orphan Black: Echoes does return, we'd expect stars Krysten Ritter and Keeley Hawes to reprise their roles as Lucy and Kira, respectively.

The main cast of season 1 also included Amanda Fix as Jules, Avan Jogia as Jack, James Hiroyuki Liao as Paul and Rya Kihlstedt as Dr Eleanor Miller.

Is there a trailer for a potential Orphan Black: Echoes season 2?

Not yet, as it hasn't been renewed! We'll update this page if any new footage drops.

Orphan Black: Echoes is available to stream on ITVX.

