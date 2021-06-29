One Punch Man season 3: When is it coming out?

Netflix very quickly made itself one of the biggest and best outlets of Japanese anime shows for Western fans, buying up the distribution rights for territories including the UK, Europe and North America, putting some of the most popular shows in one space.

Netflix now have a great collection of anime shows on their service and one of the most popular is One Punch Man. The series follows Saitama, a superhero who can defeat any opponent with a single punch and so goes out of his way to seek worthy adversaries after getting bored of defeating everybody easily.

With the series taking inspiration from the enormously popular manga of the same name, there is plenty of material for future seasons of the show. The first two seasons covered up to the sixteenth volume of the manga which leaves seven left to adapt. (We’re also expecting more issues of the manga to be released in due course.)

One of the biggest worldwide anime hits, read on to find out about season three of One Punch Man.

One Punch Man season 3 release date

As of yet, a third season of One Punch Man is yet to be officially green-lit. This means, at best, we’re in for a long wait before more episodes land – though fans of the series will be used to that given there was a four year gap between the release of seasons one and two.

Summer 2022 would be the most optimistic guess for a release date, marking three years since the second season wrapped.

One Punch Man season 2: what happened?

The second season of One Punch Man, which aired on anime hub CrunchyRoll in the UK, was originally released in 2019.

Season two of One Punch Man was full of action as Saitama continued his quest to be tested, battling the monster Garou who rampages through the Hero Association.

Intrigued by a new, powerful adversary, Saitama joins a martial arts tournament to do battle with Garou and prove his power and also pick up a sweet cash prize for winning.

One Punch Man characters

The central character of One Punch Man is Saitama, a superhero who has the power to knock out any opponent with a single punch.

Saitama’s disciple is Genos, a teenage cyborg who seeks vengeance for the murder of his family.

One of the main villains is Garo, a hero hunter and social outcast. Other superhero characters include the teleporting Blast, the female Tornado and martial arts expert Bang.

One Punch Man seasons and episodes

So far there have been two seasons of One Punch Man. Each season has been split into 12 episodes.

There was a long wait of four years between the release of seasons one and two, with the series launching in 2015 and the follow-up landing in 2019.

