Olly Alexander rumoured as Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor Who successor – but is it really true?

It’s a Sin star Olly Alexander is being rumoured as Jodie Whittaker’s replacement as the 14th Doctor in Doctor Who.

The actor and musician is said to be in talks with BBC producers about taking on the role in the sci-fi series, although neither the BBC or Alexander has confirmed the reports.

The Sun reports that Russell T Davies – who created Channel 4’s critically acclaimed It’s a Sin and is a former writer and producer on Doctor Who – has been championing Alexander for the iconic role.

A source told the tabloid: “Olly is on the verge of being announced as the new Doctor. Negotiations are at an advanced stage.

“He’s been heavily promoted for the role by Russell — who he’s worked closely with on other projects. Russell was impressed with his work and felt he was a great fit for the Doctor. It’s definitely happening, he’s just had to keep quiet about it while negotiations were finalised.”

However, back in 2017 outlets similarly and incorrectly claimed that Kris Marshall was set to become the next Time Lord, before Whittaker was officially announced as the 13th Doctor – so it might be worth taking these rumours with a pinch of salt.

A BBC insider told RadioTimes.com: “As ever bosses are staying tight-lipped about what they have planned – but with filming still going on they clearly have plans for episodes to be playing out much later into 2022, so there’s lots more to come for Jodie’s Doctor.”

Previously, Alexander said that taking on the role would be “amazing,” adding that it was “an amazing role, and an amazing show.”

“I mean, if I was [doing it] do you think I’d be able to tell you?” he told Heart Breakfast. “It’s true I am very indiscreet but my lips are sealed.”

It’s been rumoured for some time that Whittaker is planning to leave the top role either this or next year, making her grand exit at the end of the currently-filming thirteenth series, at which point a new actor will take on the TARDIS keys.

“It’s all very hush-hush but it is known on set that Jodie is leaving and they are gearing up for a regeneration,” a source reportedly told the Mirror in January.

“Her departure is top secret but at some point over the coming months the arrival of the 14th Doctor will need to be filmed. It’s very exciting.”

Originally unveiled to audiences around the world in 2017, Whittaker became the first female incarnation of the face-changing alien the Doctor when she took over from Twelfth Doctor Peter Capaldi in festive special Twice Upon a Time.

“To even question an end point [of Doctor Who] would be too upsetting,” the Broadchurch star recently told the Telegraph. “I had this idea that fame from Doctor Who would be like that Notting Hill image of Rhys Ifans [when he opens the front door to a horde of paparazzi] and it isn’t,” she said. “If you bump into a Whovian, it genuinely makes both of your days.

“There’s something emotional, poetic and very humbling about being in the show, because you’re a tiny little jigsaw piece of something that is so precious to so many people.”

But will she really leave, and will Olly Alexander step into her shoes? It might be some time before we find out for sure.

