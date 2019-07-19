The second brand new entry this week, on digital downloads only, is Alita: Battle Angel (3); starring Rosa Salazar & Christoph Waltz. Based on a 1990’s manga, it follows a revived, amnesiac cyborg as she sets out on a quest to find out who she was in her past life.

Previous number one, Fighting With My Family drops two to fourth, while Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse hangs on at fifth spot. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World falls two to sixth place.

Thanks to the on-going success of Toy Story 4 in cinemas, the original Toy Story claims a fourth consecutive week in the top tier in at seven; Bohemian Rhapsody climbs two to the eighth spot; Ant-Man And The Wasp jumps 16 to ninth, and finally, Toy Story 3 drops to tenth.

This week's Official Film Chart online show features a clip of Tim Burton's Dumbo remake, available to Download & Keep from July 22.

This week's Official Film Chart