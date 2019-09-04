Elsewhere in the chart, Hellboy and Shazam! hold on to their positions for another week at second and third respectively. Captain Marvel refused to leave and jumps two spots to fourth and Tim Burton’s Dumbo reboot drops one place to fifth.

IT (2017) climbs 18 places to sixth ahead of its sequel IT Chapter Two being released in cinemas this Friday, 6th September.

Clint Eastwood’s The Mule returns to the chart in seventh spot, while Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald jumps twelve places to eighth.

Bohemian Rhapsody is also back in the top 10 (again!), rising two places to ninth. Finally, Escape Plan 3 makes its chart debut at 10 following its release on disc. The third film in the Escape Plan series sees Sylvester Stallone star as a security expert hired to rescue the daughter of a tech mogul from her kidnappers, only to find his own girlfriend captured too.

In this week’s Official Film Chart video, there’s a clip from John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, starring Keanu Reeves, available to download and keep from 7th September.

The Official Film Chart Top 10

