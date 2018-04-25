When RadioTimes.com first heard Pete Walsh's impersonation of Christopher Eccleston's Ninth Doctor, doing a speech originally performed by Matt Smith's Eleventh incarnation, we were blown away – so much so that we asked him for more.

But this time, we wanted to know how Eccleston would have sounded doing Twelfth Doctor Peter Capaldi's instantly iconic anti-war speech from The Zygon Inversion – and it's fair to say that Pete has knocked it out of the park (if not the galaxy) once again...