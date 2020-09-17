The Doctor Who panel was announced last week, with Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill confirmed as the show looks back at Whittaker's Doctor and ahead to the Christmas special Revolution of the Daleks. The panel will stream live online on Thursday 8th October at 2:45pm ET (that’s about 7:45PM UK time).

New panels just confirmed for New York Comic Con include:

Thursday, 8th October at 12pm ET (5pm UK time)

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS

Mike McMahan, the creator of animated comedy Star Trek: Lower Decks, and series voice cast, including Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Tatasciore and Gillian Vigman, will reunite for a special edition of CBS All Access’ official Star Trek after-show, The Ready Room, with host Wil Wheaton.

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY

According to Deadline, the Star: Trek Discovery team, including stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman and Wilson Cruz, and series co-showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise, will reunite for an exclusive conversation about seasons three of the adventures of the U.S.S. Discovery crew.

Friday, October 9 at 12:40pm ET (5.40pm UK time)

THE STAND

The much-anticipated series based on Stephen King's post-apocalyptic novel will be the focus of a cast Q&A and "inside look", with stars expected to attend including Whoopi Goldberg, James Marsden, Greg Kinnear, Amber Heard, Jovan Adepo, Odessa Young and Owen Teague, alongside showrunner Benjamin Cavell. The Stand will premiere in December.

