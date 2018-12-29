Also in the pictures, we spot Charlotte Ritchie’s Lin looking pretty under the weather and sweaty in a couple of pictures, and tinkering away with some strange technology in another.

Dare we say, some of the stuff she’s working on looks a bit Dalek-y? And could messing with this technology what gets her in such dire straits?

And of course there’s also plenty of shots of Jodie Whittaker’s Tardis team (including guest stars Ritchie and Nikesh Patel) getting ready to face off with the Time Lord’s deadliest of foes.

More like this

…unless of course they’re sulking in a café like Ryan (Tosin Cole) here.

Could this facial expression suggest rumours of Ryan’s estranged father finally appearing in the series for an awkward reunion are true, or did they just bring him the wrong breakfast order? And should we be worried that there's so few pictures of Bradley Walsh's Graham? Could he be in danger?

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see. Just a few days until we find out the Doctor’s New Year’s Resolution…

Advertisement

Doctor Who: Resolution airs on New Year’s Day at 7.00pm on BBC1