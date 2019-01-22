Advertisement

While we don’t have any official word on Aaron, rumours suggest that Adegboyega could be playing the absent father of Tosin Cole’s Ryan, after multiple mentions of their fractured relationship over the most recent Doctor Who series.

Where have I seen Daniel Adegboyega before?

Adegboyega has had a varied screen CV. Turning up in TV series like Sky Atlantic’s Save Me, Nightflyers, Man Down, Episodes, Father Brown, The Interceptor, Atlantis and Spooks over the years, he’s also appeared in films including Skyfall, The Gunman, Last Knights and Transformers: The Last Knight and multiple theatre roles.

And intriguingly, this isn’t his first entry into the Whoniverse. Back in 2010, he had a small role in Doctor Who spin-off Torchwood as a guard, appearing in the primarily US-based fourth series Miracle Day. Clearly, Aaron gets around…

Doctor Who: Resolution airs on BBC1 on January 1st 2019 at 7.00pm