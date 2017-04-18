New Doctor Who pictures show the deadly Emojibots in action
Episode 2’s monsters could be the cuddliest killers we’ve ever seen ?
Some new pictures have arrived to tease the upcoming second episode of Doctor Who series 10, and they’re giving us a much better look at one of this series most talked-about monsters – the deadly (and smiley) Emojibots.
Appearing in Frank Cottrell-Boyce’s episode Smile this Saturday 22 April, the monsters can be seen wandering a futuristic city (actually the City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia, Spain), terrorising the Doctor and Bill (Peter Capaldi and Pearl Mackie) and pulling off their signature move (below) – a hug to death when people aren’t being happy enough.
Lovely.
You can see the full gallery of images below, and for your own sake we can only hope they’re intriguing enough to make you smile.
Doctor Who continues on BBC1 on Saturdays at 7.20pm
