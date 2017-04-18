Some new pictures have arrived to tease the upcoming second episode of Doctor Who series 10, and they’re giving us a much better look at one of this series most talked-about monsters – the deadly (and smiley) Emojibots.

Advertisement

Appearing in Frank Cottrell-Boyce’s episode Smile this Saturday 22 April, the monsters can be seen wandering a futuristic city (actually the City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia, Spain), terrorising the Doctor and Bill (Peter Capaldi and Pearl Mackie) and pulling off their signature move (below) – a hug to death when people aren’t being happy enough.