When is it on TV?

7:20pm on Saturday 22nd April on BBC1.

What happens in it?

More like this

The Doctor and Bill travel to a strange world (the episode was actually shot in Valencia, Spain) where they meet terrifying emoji-based robots.

Steven Moffat told Radio Times...

“Between here and my office, before the kettle boils, is everything that ever happened, or ever will. Make your choice.”

In the far future, at the edge of the galaxy, there is a gleaming, perfect city. This brand-new human settlement is said to hold the secret of human happiness – but the only smiles the Doctor and Bill can find are on a pile of grinning skulls. Something is alive in the walls, and the Emojibots are watching from the shadows, as the Doctor and Bill try to unravel a terrifying mystery…

Who’s in it?

Peter Capaldi and Pearl Mackie will star as The Doctor and Bill, and you may also see guest roles for Mina Anwar, Kaizer Akhtar and The Royle Family’s Ralf Little.

Who’s written it?

Frank Cottrell-Boyce, the children’s author and screenwriter who previously penned series 8’s Marmite episode In the Forest of the Night. It will be directed by Lawrence Gough.

Who are the baddies?

As mentioned above, the Doctor and Bill will be taking on the deadly Emojibots, whose smiley faces can turn into threatening skulls and who are rumoured to hug their victims to death.

Anything else?

Advertisement

The episode was filmed at the City of Arts and Science Museum in Valencia way back in July of last year, and was one of the first to go into production.