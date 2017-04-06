“Which was amazing for me, because I’d only done it with a computer. Which was doing a sort of simulated, not-very-good Peter Capaldi impression.”

“Can you get that on a computer?” Capaldi wondered to the laughter of the audience, only for Mackie to offer a simpler explanation.

“That was me, recording it myself!” she said.

Now, we’re not sure whether this means Mackie just recorded some lines with a bad Scottish accent to practice with (we’ve all done it, and we’re not even actors) or whether her first audition actually involved a bonafide computer Capaldi (or Compaldi) – but frankly the whole thing sounds like the plot for a terrific Doctor Who episode yet to come.

Hopefully, incoming head writer Chris Chibnall is taking notes…

Doctor Who will return to BBC1 on Saturday 15th April