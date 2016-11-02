Clara Oswald was always pretty on point when it came to her fashion sense (back in the day, we often showed you how to get Jenna Coleman's latest look). And it seems like new companion Bill is going to pick up the baton, fielding a striking style all of her own.

When she first made her appearance as the Doctor's new partner in time, Pearl Mackie was rocking an 80s-influenced look that included the sneakers everyone wanted and a seemingly prescient Prince T-shirt, just a day after his Purpleness passed away.