Impressive attention to detail aside, the organisers neglected to contact the streaming service ahead of the bar's launch in late August, and duly received notification that they'll need to shut it down or face legal action.

"Look, I don’t want you to think I’m a total wastoid," the letter read, "and I love how much you guys love the show. (Just wait until you see Season 2!) But unless I’m living in the Upside Down, I don’t think we did a deal with you for this pop-up. You’re obviously creative types, so I’m sure you can appreciate that it’s important to us to have a say in how our fans encounter the worlds we build."

The letter appears to have been written without malice, but there's no doubting the message Netflix are sending.

"We’re not going to go full Dr. Brenner on you, but we ask that you please (1) not extend the pop-up beyond its 6 week run ending in September, and (2) reach out to us for permission if you plan to do something like this again.”

Bar manager Jared Saul knows when his race is run: he confirmed to DNAInfo Chicago that the bar will close as Netflix have asked. "if Netflix were OK with us running The Upside Down project through the season two premiere & the Halloween weekend we would most definitely have continued this incredible party a little bit longer," he said.

