"[Daredevil]’s going out, and he's taking the law into his own hands, and he doesn't know if he can stop."

Cox added: "He might be addicted to it."

One of four planned Netflix series from Marvel comics, Daredevil is based on the blind superhero of the same name, played by Ben Affleck in a 2003 film alongside Colin Farrell and Jennifer Garner.

Appearing in comics since 1964, the lawyer-turned-ninja character has long been a hit with fans for his more grounded heroics and clashes with organised crime – as Cox has been finding out.

"I wasn't really aware of how vast the comic book world was until I became part of the Marvel universe,” he said. “I went to Comic Con last week, and it's really important to a lot of people. It really is.

"It's great fun, but it also comes with a great deal of responsibility."

Daredevil will be released on Netflix in May 2015, and will also star Vincent D’Onofrio and Rosario Dawson.