Netflix superhero series Daredevil will be "much darker", says star Charlie Cox
The British actor also said that Marvel comics' blind vigilante will be "addicted" to crime-fighting
Move over, Batman – Netflix’s first superhero series Daredevil is on the grim and gritty side, according to British star Charlie Cox (best known for the lead role in Stardust and HBO's Boardwalk Empire).
"We're trying to make a show that's new and much, much darker than anything I've ever seen Marvel do before,” Cox told reporters at the Theory of Everything premiere in New York.
"[Daredevil]’s going out, and he's taking the law into his own hands, and he doesn't know if he can stop."
Cox added: "He might be addicted to it."
One of four planned Netflix series from Marvel comics, Daredevil is based on the blind superhero of the same name, played by Ben Affleck in a 2003 film alongside Colin Farrell and Jennifer Garner.
Appearing in comics since 1964, the lawyer-turned-ninja character has long been a hit with fans for his more grounded heroics and clashes with organised crime – as Cox has been finding out.
"I wasn't really aware of how vast the comic book world was until I became part of the Marvel universe,” he said. “I went to Comic Con last week, and it's really important to a lot of people. It really is.
"It's great fun, but it also comes with a great deal of responsibility."
Daredevil will be released on Netflix in May 2015, and will also star Vincent D’Onofrio and Rosario Dawson.