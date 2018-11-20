This means that characters like Daredevil, Iron Man, Doctor Strange and the Fantastic Four (who Lee co-created) and the Avengers (who he created some characters for) are highlighted. Of course, some of Lee’s other heroes like Spider-Man are left out as they’re currently not streaming on Netflix.

And if you’re wondering why some of Netflix’s Marvel content has been left out, most prominently Iron Fist and Luke Cage, it’s probably because Lee didn’t actually create those characters, slightly diluting the impact of their appearance.

Why Jessica Jones, who was created by comic book author Brian Michael Bendis and not Lee, HAS been included is more mysterious – but given how often Bendis has spoken about how Lee inspired his work, we’ll give them this one. Excelsior, True Believers!