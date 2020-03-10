The second season of the Netflix Original debuted on Christmas Eve last year and word had been quiet since then on whether we'd be seeing more.

But now, Variety reports that Lost in Space will be returning for a third season that will wrap up the story's plot threads and bring it to a close.

Showrunner Zack Estrin revealed that this conclusion is exactly what was always planned for the series, meaning fans can expect a satisfying finale.

More like this

He said: "We’ve always viewed this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy; a three part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle and end.

"It’s also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode — if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission — it’s Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith… and The Robot. And, of course, Debbie the Chicken."

Lost in Space stars Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Maxwell Jenkins, Mina Sundwall and Taylor Russell.

Advertisement

Lost in Space: Season 3 will debut in 2021 on Netflix