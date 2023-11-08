Recalling Gatwa's try-out, Davies wrote: "I'd watched him on screen, and thought I had the measure of him, until he walked into the room for the Doctor Who audition. Bang! Thunderbolt.

"And bear in mind, for UK TV, the part of the Doctor is the Crown Jewels, it's history, it's tradition, it's... oh, sod that, I said, and threw it at him. He's conquered the world. Now all of time and space is his."

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In an interview with GQ Magazine, Gatwa revealed that his audition was in front of the show's producers and Russell T Davies, and he had to read a 10-page scene of the first meeting between the Doctor and his companion, Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson).

After completing his audition, "I knew I needed to go in and give them a wink and a [smile]," Gatwa told the publication.

"But I almost forgot about [the audition] as soon as I left the room, because there was just no way," he added.

Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor is expected to debut during the 60th anniversary specials, with his upcoming season set to air in the "festive period", and from the sounds of his audition - we're in for a treat!

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Classic episodes are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times podcast.