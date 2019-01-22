When The Chase – which Walsh presents – was named Best Quiz Show at the viewer-voted awards, and the Chasers made their way up on stage to retrieve the silverware, their host was with them. And we don't just mean in spirit...

After Chaser Anne Hegerty told the audience she "hadn't been this happy since leaving I'm a Celebrity" – Walsh was produced... on FaceTime.

That's right, the 20,000 people in the audience – and millions of viewers back home – were reduced to squinting as the actor and presenter appeared on an iPhone screen, beamed in live from South Africa.

He dressed for the occasion in a blue checked shirt and was grinning from ear to ear – but if anyone was hoping to hear his reaction to the show's win, they were sorely disappointed. It turns out an iPhone microphone doesn't really compete with the acoustics of the O2 arena.

Walsh and his Doctor Who co-stars Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole all skipped the NTA ceremony after catching a flight to South Africa earlier this month where filming has begun on the new series.

The quartet are all returning for the new episodes but fans will have to wait a while to see them – Doctor Who isn't due back on air until 2020.