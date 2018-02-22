Thankfully then, Mute, which Jones first drafted in 2004, harkens back to his debut: a character-driven, noir-inflected sci-fi set in a dystopian version of Berlin.

When is Mute released on Netflix?

The film drops on Friday 23rd February 2018.

Will it be shown in cinemas too?

If you're based in the UK, you're in luck: Curzon cinemas in London, Sheffield, Ripon, Oxford and Canterbury will be screening the film from Friday 23rd February. Book your tickets here.

What is it about?

Set in 2052, Mute is a noir sci-fi which follows Leo – a bartender who is unable to speak as a result of a childhood accident – on a search for his missing girlfriend.

Is there a trailer?

Meet the cast of Mute

The film is led by Alexander Skarsgard (a recent Golden Globe winner for his role as abusive husband Perry in Big Little Lies), who plays mute bartender Leo.

Paul Rudd and Justin Theroux play shady military surgeons Cactus Bill and Duck, while Seyneb Saleh, Robert Sheehan and Noel Clarke also star.

Is Mute a sequel to Moon?

No - but it does take place in the same world, and Sam Rockwell's protagonist will be referenced in the film.

According to Jones, the film will feature posters which read "Free the 156", referring to the number of cloned versions of Rockwell's character.

“Sam’s character is taking his case to the Hague to declare his human rights,” says Jones of scenes we see on TV news bulletins in the film. “That’s one of the things that’s going on in the background to this story, which is a separate but [overlapping] timeline.”