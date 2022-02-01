Agent Tabatha Minchew of Established Artists confirmed the tragic news in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Monday (31st January).

Tributes have been pouring in for The Walking Dead actor Moses J Moseley, who has died at the age of 31.

"Moses was a very talented person, with a bright light around him," she wrote.

"He will be missed deeply by his friends, family and fans. Always a ball of happy energy around him."

Many of those who worked alongside Moseley in The Walking Dead – where he played one of Michonne's pet walkers, Mike – paid tribute to the beloved actor on social media.

Co-star Addy Miller said she was "so heartbroken to hear about the passing of this bright, kind soul".

Another of Moseley’s co-stars, Melissa Cowan, wrote on social media that the late actor was "always nice, funny and [had] a smile to light any room".

Meanwhile, The Walking Dead star Jeremy Palko described Moseley as “just an absolute kind and wonderful human being”.

The show’s official Twitter account also posted a tribute to Moseley.

The 31-year-old actor was born in South Carolina.

He played an armless and jawless zombie in post-apocalyptic horror TV series The Walking Dead.

Moseley also starred on Queen of the South, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Watchmen, the film Volumes of Blood: Horror Stories and the BET TV series Tales.

Talent agency Avery Sisters Entertainment wrote in a statement on Facebook: "Moses was a phenomenal actor who has appeared in movies such as The Walking Dead, Queen of the South, and American Soul, but MUCH more than that, he was an AMAZING person!

"For those who knew him, he was the kindest, sweetest, most generous person you would ever meet. We will miss you dearly!"

Moseley’s family told TMZ that they had reported him missing last Wednesday (26th January) and that police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.