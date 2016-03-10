The final three books (The Visitation, Vengeance and Battlefield, see below) will come with new covers from original Target book artist Chris Achilleos. In honour of the re-release, art from the Target series will be displayed at the Cartoon Museum in London for two weeks.

In 2012 Who writer and actor Mark Gatiss wrote an introduction to one of the first Target reissues, explaining the joy the books inspired in him: "Show a copy of any one of these glorious novelisations to people of a certain age and they are transported back to a simpler, cosier age.

He added, "Some of my memories of them are imprinted with Proustian clarity, like my very own, Time Lord-flavoured Madeleine cakes. It became a wonderful ritual, saving pocket money, then deciding which Target book to go for. I devoured them. Not literally. Though I did live in the north and was always hungry."

The books will be priced at £6.99 each, and also available as digital editions for £4.99.

A full list of the re-released Target novels is below:

Doctor Who and the Zarbi by Bill Strutton (First Doctor, 1965)

Doctor Who and the Web of Fear by Terrance Dicks (Second Doctor, 1976)

Doctor Who and the Dinosaur Invasion by Malcolm Hulke (Third Doctor, 1976)

Doctor Who and the Genesis of the Daleks by Terrance Dicks (Fourth Doctor, 1976)

Doctor Who: The Visitation by Eric Saward (Fifth Doctor, 1982)

Doctor Who: Vengeance on Varos by Philip Martin (Sixth Doctor, 1988)

Doctor Who: Battlefield by Marc Platt (Seventh Doctor, 1991)