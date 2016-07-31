“I am an actor for hire, so if I’m free and it seems like the right thing to do at the time I’d grab it with both hands,” Gomez told RadioTimes.com backstage at London film and comic-con.

However, the actress admitted she wasn’t sure if she would be asked – because at the moment, she doesn’t even know when we’ll next see Missy on Doctor Who itself.

“I just don’t know,” she told us. “I mean, I don’t even know if she’s coming back this season to be honest.

“As a freelancer which is what I am, I try to bag the next job, do it as well as I can and then move on to the next one.”

But would she keep coming back, even if writer Steven Moffat (who created her version of the character) and star Peter Capaldi were to move on after this series?

“I don’t really allow myself to think that far ahead,” she said. “Erm, I don’t know, is the short answer.”

Oh well, not to worry – if none of this pans out, she could always keep aiming for her own spin-off. Missy Who, anyone?

Doctor Who will return this Christmas and for a full series in 2017