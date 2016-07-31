Michelle Gomez is up for appearing in Doctor Who spin-off Class
Though she’s not sure when we’ll next see Missy in action
We’re already pretty sure that Peter Capaldi’s Doctor will pop up from time to time in upcoming Doctor Who spin-off Class, but we can’t help but think it’d be great to see even more characters from the original sci-fi series cross over to its younger sister show.
And happily, one major figure from Doctor Who is totally on board with that idea – because Michelle Gomez (who plays Time Lord villain Missy/The Master in Who) is totally up for making the crossover happen.
“I am an actor for hire, so if I’m free and it seems like the right thing to do at the time I’d grab it with both hands,” Gomez told RadioTimes.com backstage at London film and comic-con.
However, the actress admitted she wasn’t sure if she would be asked – because at the moment, she doesn’t even know when we’ll next see Missy on Doctor Who itself.
“I just don’t know,” she told us. “I mean, I don’t even know if she’s coming back this season to be honest.
More like this
“As a freelancer which is what I am, I try to bag the next job, do it as well as I can and then move on to the next one.”
But would she keep coming back, even if writer Steven Moffat (who created her version of the character) and star Peter Capaldi were to move on after this series?
“I don’t really allow myself to think that far ahead,” she said. “Erm, I don’t know, is the short answer.”
Oh well, not to worry – if none of this pans out, she could always keep aiming for her own spin-off. Missy Who, anyone?
Doctor Who will return this Christmas and for a full series in 2017