Christopher Eccleston

Christopher Eccleston was already a star by the time he was chosen to front the BBC’s long-awaited Doctor Who revival in 2005. He’d made his screen debut 15 years earlier in a BBC thriller called Blood Rights:

His breakthrough, however, was the lead role in the 1991 film Let Him Have It, the true story of the controversial hanging of teenager Derek Bentley. Here’s the trailer, complete with weirdly inappropriate American voiceover from that guy who voiced every trailer in the early 90s: