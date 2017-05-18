If you saw the first two series of the show on Channel 4, then you’ll know what to expect from Charlie Brooker’s Black Mirror: Twilight Zone-style fables that tap into our collective unease about the technology of the modern world.

But if you haven’t then don’t worry, each episode of the anthology (now on Netflix) is a stand-alone, meaning you can delve in at any point.

Click the episode titles to find out everything you need to know about the main cast and actors in the new season, available to stream from 21st October.

Nosedive

Playtest

Shut Up and Dance

San Junipero

Men Against Fire

Hated in the Nation

