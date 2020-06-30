The decision was taken after extensive discussions with local and national authorities and consultation with both fans and exhibitors, and follows the earlier cancellation of the July event.

In a statement announcing the cancellation, the organisers said, "We’d like to thank those who look forward to our events every year as a place of acceptance and safety, and those who have waited patiently during this challenging and unprecedented time whilst difficult decisions were being made.

"Although we can't celebrate together physically, we aren’t going anywhere. We are still here online to bring you amazing experiences and all the pop culture content you love, and can’t wait to celebrate with you for a special online event in August.

"Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by COVID-19. Rest assured, we are working hard to make sure that when it is safe to do so, we will return as a physical event."

As things stand, MCM Comic Con Birmingham is still schedule to take place in November. Specific details about the online event in August have not yet been made available.

In April, it was announced that Comic-Con International in San Diego would also not be going ahead as planned in late July, the first time that event has been cancelled in its 50-year history. A virtual event, San Diego Comic-Con at Home, will be held in its place.

