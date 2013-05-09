The pair crossed paths again recently in series seven episode The Crimson Horror, in which the loveable war-mongering Sontaran and his companions Madam Vastra, the Silurian detective, and her kickass girlfriend Jenny helped the Doctor defeat the evil Mrs Gillyflower. They are set to return for season finale The Name of the Doctor.

Like many Doctor Who viewers, Smith is a huge fan of the trio – even suggesting they deserve a spin-off series.

"I think those three should have their own show... They are just brilliant," he told BBC America. "They've been very patient with the Doctor, they stick with him."

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hgvxPXG0GKc