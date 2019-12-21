This might not be that much of a surprise, given that Smith himself had always denied claims that he was set for a role in the film – but some fans figured he might nonetheless make a surprise appearance.

Back in March, the actor claimed in an interview with the LA Times, “As far as I can tell, I’m definitely not [in it]” but his choice of wording only fuelled further gossip that he would be appearing in some form.

And in October, some fans thought they’d found evidence that he would be starring in the movie after all, with many claiming that a blue-faced alien pictured in an officially-licensed Episode IX Topps trading card might be Smith.

Alas, as it transpires, Smith is not in the film – unless he’s hidden behind a storm trooper outfit or in some other form of disguise – and he certainly doesn’t play a key role, as some had speculated would be the case.

This will no doubt come as a disappointment for some die-hard fans, but, then again, Smith has probably already had enough adventures in space to last a lifetime…