The Time of the Doctor is poised to be one of the biggest adventures yet and will cap off an extraordinary 50th anniversary year for the show.

The epsiode, which airs on BBC1 at 7:30pm on Christmas Day, will also give fans their first proper glimpse of Peter Capaldi’s Doctor following his very brief cameo in the final stages of The Day of the Doctor.

In the Christmas special, the massed forces of the universe’s deadliest species are drawn to a mysterious message that echoes out to the stars – and of course the Doctor.

Rescuing Clara from a family Christmas dinner, the Doctor and his companion must learn what the signal means if the universe is to be saved.

