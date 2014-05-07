''I rang Steven Moffat up the other day and found out everything about the new series,” said Smith, speaking at the recent Calgary Expo in Canada. “It sounds really good! I was really jealous actually.''

Apparently keen to get his Doctor Who fix, Smith has been throwing himself into the convention circuit since his departure from the show. And during a recent appearance at Wizard World in Minneapolis he joked of Capaldi: ''Will he be better than me? I hope not,'' before going on to point out that every Doctor has his own generation of fans.

''[Capaldi] will be different, and it will be a different show and it will be a new show and that's what Doctor Who is about, and I've got to let it go. And the great thing about it is everyone has their own Doctor. So, hopefully, there's a few eight or nine-year-olds out there who I've claimed.''

Smith left the show at the end of the 2013 Christmas special, regenerating into Capaldi after a four-year stint in the Tardis. Capaldi will make his full debut as the Doctor when the show returns for series eight later this year.

