Ahead of the release of Avengers: Endgame – the supposed culmination of 11 years of Marvel movies – the comic book giant has gone and stuck every single post-credit scene so far on one handy Twitter thread for our viewing pleasure.

It means you can catch up with such classics as Doctor Strange and Thor's magic pint, the Avengers having a post-victory shawarma chow-down, or some more Endgame-relevant ones, like Captain Marvel appearing to the remaining heroes post-Infinity War snap.