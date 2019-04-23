Watch every single Marvel post-credit scene ahead of Avengers: Endgame in one handy place
Take a trip back through time with these MCU end credits videos
Ahead of the release of Avengers: Endgame – the supposed culmination of 11 years of Marvel movies – the comic book giant has gone and stuck every single post-credit scene so far on one handy Twitter thread for our viewing pleasure.
It means you can catch up with such classics as Doctor Strange and Thor's magic pint, the Avengers having a post-victory shawarma chow-down, or some more Endgame-relevant ones, like Captain Marvel appearing to the remaining heroes post-Infinity War snap.
Check the thread out via the tweet below.
And here are some of our favourites:
Nick Fury recruiting Steve Rogers for the Avengers (from Captain America: The First Avenger)
Thor, Black Widow, Iron Man, Captain America, Hawkeye and Bruce Banner taking down some kebabs (from The Avengers)
Our first glimpse of Wakanda (from Captain America: Civil War)
Teenage Groot giving Starlord grief (from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2)
Avengers: Endgame is released in UK cinemas on Thursday 25th April 2019