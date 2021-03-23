Marvel announces Black Widow release date
It might be your first trip back to the cinema.
It’s an exciting time for Marvel fans, with WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier keeping everyone entertained during lockdown.
Now there’s more good news to obsess over, as Marvel Studios has finally announced a release date for the hotly-anticipated Black Widow film, starring Scarlett Johansson.
The movie was postponed because of, you guessed it, the pandemic, but now we finally have a date to put in our diaries.
Black Widow will be available to watch on Friday 9th July 2021. You’ll have two options to view the film: either you can go to the cinema (remember those places? A strong smell of popcorn in the foyer and a massive screen to gaze at?), which we’re hoping will be a normal experience again by July.
Or you’ll be able to watch from the comfort of your own sofa on Disney+. But don’t get too excited: the film won’t be included in your normal subscription package. Instead, just like with recent release Mulan, you’ll have to pay an additional fee to see the film. The plus side is you can keep the film forever, so there’s no need to buy the DVD or digital download. For more information on Disney Plus Premier Access click here.
Disney+ has announced it will be following the same strategy for its 101 Dalmatians spin-off film, Cruella, starring Emma Stone, so we’re expecting this to become a regular thing.
Black Widow takes place after the events of Marvel’s 2016 film, Captain America: Civil War, and stars Florence Pugh, Ray Winstone and Rachel Weisz alongside Johansson.
Black Widow will be released at the cinema and on Disney Plus Premier Access on 9th July. If you’re looking for something to watch on telly tonight, check out our TV Guide.