The two sci-fi juggernauts met up in Hamill's Los Angeles home for a barbecue and a lengthy chat about a variety of subjects, including Rick and Morty, Hamilton, and, unsurprisingly, Solo: A Star Wars Story. Check out their posts below.

They had initially sparked up a conversation back in February, after a Twitter user suggested that Gunn, who is currently working on the third instalment of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise (he wrote and directed the first 2), add Hamill into his film. Gunn responded, saying that the two were neighbours, and invited Hamill over for coffee to talk about it. The Star Wars actor seemed equally keen, responding that he would be happy to do so both "as a good neighbour and and unemployed actor."

The meeting was delayed as the Marvel director was out of town for a while, but they finally managed to arrange it, and it sounds like it went better than anyone could have hoped.

Pressed by fans on Twitter, Gunn shared a list of their conversation topics, which included Guardians of the Galaxy stars Dave Bautista and Chris Pratt. Neither would confirm if a role in the upcoming Marvel film was discussed, but we're pretty sure most of the fans will have inferred that, regardless. We live in hope.