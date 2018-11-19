At least she wouldn’t be if Skywalker actor Mark Hamill had his way. Turns out Hamill actually wanted bounty hunter Boba Fett to be his mum – and even pitched the idea to George Lucas.

Speaking on Tatooine Sons: A Star Wars Podcast, Hamill said that before knowing Leia was his character’s sister he suggested to the Star Wars Boss that the jetpack-wearing bounty hunter introduced in Empire Strikes Back could have birthed Luke.

“I have always been more than willing to generously share my many, many terrible ideas in the off-chance we might stumble across one that could actually be useful," he further explained on Twitter. “At the time, I didn't even know Leia was my sister”.

Hamill also suggested that Fett could have been a double agent, a secret rebel hero who could be unveiled in Episode VI: Return of the Jedi. Sure, this wouldn’t explain how Vader couldn’t sense the mother to his children was close, but it would undoubtedly be a surprise.

Sadly, Fett was never unveiled as a rebel operative and Hamill’s pitch was rejected. However, Fett still enjoyed a role in Return of the Jedi: nudged into the Sarlacc pit by a near-blind Han Solo. That’s just as good a part, right guys?