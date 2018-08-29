"I told my mom, I got it from 'Star Wars, that it's not the Jedi way," he told NBC’s local California TV station KMIR.

And now Hamill himself, aka the franchise’s most famous Jedi Luke Skywalker, has responded to the story, describing himself as “astonished” and full of admiration for the boy’s courage.

“I'm astonished by his wisdom & courage such a tender age,” Hamill tweeted.

“I may be a fictional Jedi, but this boy is the real deal. Not sure how to reach out to him, but I hope he sees this message & knows how much I admire him.”

Later, he added the following tweet, describing himself as “a fan” of the young boy.

Clearly, when it comes to Star Wars, sometimes the fans can inspire just as much as the characters themselves.

