The event, which celebrates the release of The Web of Fear on DVD (released Monday 24th February) will take place in London on Saturday 22nd February.

Plus, straight after the screening there will be a Q&A with with Deborah Watling (Victoria) and Frazer Hines (Jamie) who starred in both stories alongside the Second Doctor Patrick Troughton. Patrick Troughton’s son and biographer Michael Troughton will also be in attendance, and the panel will be chaired by Toby Hadoke.

Both stories are from the fifth season of Doctor Who (Patrick Troughton’s second full season as the Doctor) and originally aired on the BBC in the winter of 1967/8.

More like this

Fiona Eastwood, Director of Consumer Products at BBC Worldwide says, “The recovery of these missing stories was undoubtedly a high point for BBC Worldwide and Doctor Who fans around the world last year, and we hope there will be more to come. We’re delighted that we’ve been able to make both of these stories available and the marathon at the Prince Charles Cinema is a great moment for Doctor Who fans to come together and celebrate their recovery.”

Tickets go on sale from 9am tomorrow via the Prince Charles Cinema website, with the event kicking off at 11.15am next weekend.

And if you want to get ahead of the game Doctor Who: The Web of Fear is available to pre-order now at www.bbcshop.com. Plus, there will be a pop-up BBC Shop at the event if you want to pick your copy up there.

Follow @RadioTimes