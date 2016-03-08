Look what they've done to the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in the new cartoon
The 80s kids TV stars are making an appearance in the modern adaptation
Waking up on Saturday mornings in the 80s and 90s to watch Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was a joyous affair for all involved (except maybe the mums and dads who wanted a lie in) so it's no wonder a whole new generation have taken to the rebooted version of the cartoon series in 2016.
And though they didn't know what they were missing we could happily allow kids today to enjoy their new computer generated turtles in peace – until now, that is...
Because some genius has decided it's time the 1980s turtles pay the 2016 turtles a visit and LOOK what they've done to our beloved boys in green.
They look about as impressed with their new form as we feel about it.
In an exclusive clip of upcoming episode Trans-Dimensional Turtles released to IGN, the current animated Turtles "team with the 1980s team, in both 2D and 3D worlds."
Don't get us wrong, we think the new series is a bit of a hoot – especially when David Tennant's involved – it's just that we can't be dealing with how WRONG the original gang look in 3D.
Let's remember the good old days, when Leonardo lead, Donatello did machines, Raphael was cool but crude, and Michaelangelo was a party dude.